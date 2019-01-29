Council set to discuss ‘most significant investment’ in Hartlepool for the next 10 years

Council bosses are planning a special meeting to look at how the ‘most significant investment’ in Hartlepool for the next 10 years will boost the town.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher last week backed the Tees Valley Combined Authority £588million investment plan, which was approved by the authority’s board.

How Hartlepool Waterfront could look.

The money will be spent on programmes across the Tees Valley, including in the town, and includes funds for the Hartlepool Waterfront scheme, the Hartlepool Western Growth Corridor, A689 Wynyard Improvements.

It will see Hartlepool in line for £40million regeneration cash boost.

Coun Akers-Belcher praised the investment and said a meeting will be held in the coming months to look at how the money will be spent in Hartlepool.

He said: “People have seen the publicity around the combined authority investment plan last week.

“Part of that was how much money is going to come to Hartlepool, which is the single most significant investment in Hartlepool that we will probably receive over the next 10 years.

“We will be convening a special joint meeting of finance and policy and regeneration because we need to put out there the fact that Hartlepool has been successful in securing £40million to further regeneration of Hartlepool.

“This includes our current plans for the waterfront and other general additions around growing the economy.

“It’s fantastic news and I’m really pleased I was able to help shape the investment plan and the fact that Hartlepool is such a huge beneficiary of that plan.

“I think it’s important that we take a report through and everyone can be involved in how we shape that going forward.”

He added the date of the meeting will be announced in due course.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service