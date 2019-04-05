Delay over decision of Hartlepool housing development at centre of wildlife row

Councillors have delayed making a decision on a proposed Hartlepool housing development at the centre of a row over the use of controversial wildlife netting.

Council planning officers had recommended Acland Homes Ltd and Leebell Developments Ltd was given planning permission to build up to eight homes on a site at Worset Lane, close to Throston Golf Club.

A report from senior planning officer Jane Tindall said the proposals would deliver ‘sustainable development’.

A row previously broke out after a hedge at the site was encased in green netting while planning permission was awaited, which campaigners claimed animals can get trapped inside.

However Stephen Litherland, managing director of Hertfordshire-based Acland Homes, defended use of the material and said the main risk to wildlife came from protestors slashing the netting and letting wildlife get inside.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee was due to make a decision on the proposals, but voted to defer deciding on the outcome to first allow for a site visit to gather more information.

Three letters of objection have been received by the council over the proposals, raising issues such as highway implications and volume of traffic.

A decision will be made at the next Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee meeting which is expected to take place next month.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service