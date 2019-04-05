Delay over decision on 195 home plan with more than 50 objections on the outskirts of Hartlepool

Councillors have voted to delay making a decision on a new development for up to 195 homes which has gathered more than 50 objections from residents.

Planning officers at Hartlepool Borough Council had recommended outline proposals for up to 195 properties at the Seaview Park Homes estate off Easington Road were rejected by the planning committee.

A report ahead of the meeting from council senior planning officer Laura Chambers stated the applicant ‘failed to demonstrate that the development proposed can be accommodated on the site.’

To date 52 letters of objection have been received for the outline development, along with a 38-signature petition, raising issues such as noise, disruption, increased dog fouling, and negative impact on the character of the rural area.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee were due to make a decision on the proposals, but voted to delay making a final verdict to allow for a site visit.

Coun Marjorie James said this was so they could become more familiar with the site ahead of making a decision on the plans.

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant states the development featuring one and two storey properties would also come with dedicated open spaces and play equipment.

A decision will be made at the next Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee meeting which is expected to take place next month.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service