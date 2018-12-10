Developer pulls out of 150-home Hartlepool development

A developer has pulled out of plans to build around 150 new homes as part of a major planned new estate in Hartlepool.

Story Homes had been granted full planning permission to build 153 houses on land south of Elwick Road in January.

Tunstall Homes were also granted permission in principle to build 55 homes on the site as part of the same application.

It formed the first phase of a larger development in the High Tunstall area.

The application was formally withdrawn late last month.

But the same plot also forms part of the bigger site that has outline planning permission for up to 1,200 homes.

A spokesman for Story Homes said: “Following on from the Planning Committee resolution to approve our proposals to build new homes in Tunstall, Hartlepool in January 2018, Story Homes has decided to withdraw from this site.

“Our 153 homes were proposed as part of the now withdrawn hybrid planning application for 208 homes.

“However, the site is still covered by a wider adopted Local Plan allocation for an urban extension and an outline planning application for up to 1,200 dwellings, which also has a Planning Committee resolution to grant planning permission.

“Therefore, it is still proposed that this land will still be used for new homes built by other builder(s) in due course.

“Having carefully considered the timing of this particular opportunity in line with the other sites we are delivering, we have decided not to progress with this site at the current time.”

Councillors gave their backing to the larger development earlier this year.

As well as up to 1,200 homes the plans also include a new primary school, new road, local centre, open space and planting.

A new £18million bypass of Elwick village is panned to be developed alongside the new housing plans for the area.

Plans for 220 houses in the vicinity at Quarry Farm, Elwick Road, also have planning permission.

Last week councillors approved funding plans for the Hartlepool Western Growth Corridor, which will offer a new link road into the town.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority is to give £4.172million towards the project, while Hartlepool Borough Council is in advanced talks to secure a further £4.173million from Homes England.

The remaining £10.161million to due be funded from council borrowing and repaid by contributions from the housing developers.