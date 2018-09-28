‘Exciting’ new monthly market to launch in Hartlepool selling crafts, gifts, street food and beer

An exciting new monthly market is set to launch in Hartlepool next year.

Traders will set up stall from March in Church Square which is currently undergoing regeneration.

It is set to sell crafts, gifts, street food, and artisan food.

A small group of supporters have been spearheading the project after contacting Events2GoGo which runs a host of markets and events across the North East.

Councillor Dave Hunter and Hartlepool business owners Rachael and Philip Budd have been involved in getting the project off the ground.

Coun Hunter said: “It’s badly needed. It will bring people and money into the town.

“It is going to be a specialised market as opposed to selling pan scrubbers.

“We are looking to attract micro breweries, artisan food producers and that sort of thing.

“I’m trying to make Hartlepool a destination place for people to come to and for people to say ‘let’s go to Hartlepool it’s got a great market’.

“Philip, Rachael and I had a couple of meetings and they put me in touch with the events company who run the markets they go to.

“We all had a meeting in town, they came down to Church Square and they looked at it and said it is perfect and we went from there.

“Church Square is the perfect site because there is no need for any road closures which would cost £2,500.”

The market is planned to be held on the last Saturday of each month starting in March.

But is it proves a success it may be held fortnightly.

Plans are also in place by the group and Events2GoGo to hold a Christmas Market, also in Church Square, next year, and a food festival.

Fiona Harnett, of Events2GoGo, said they have already had a great response from interested traders.

She said: “We have had interest from over 80 local traders.

“We are looking to attract local traders, artists, crafters, community groups, musicians; anything unique and vibrant that we can bring to Hartlepool.

“It’s just really putting the heart back into the town.

“We are really very excited about it.”

Fiona said they were also keen to work with the Northern School of Art which recently moved into a new campus at the bottom of Church Street. Events2GoGo run events and craft and food markets in Durham, Sunderland, Peterlee, Seaham and Tyne and Wear.