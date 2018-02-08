Family-run firm celebrates record-breaking year with £30million turnover

A family-run business is toasting the success of a record breaking year in which it announced turnover in excess of £30million.

Peterlee-based Innerglass Ltd – part of the IG Group – has been in operation for more than 40 years, selling catering supplies to some of the biggest names in the hospitality industry.

The company, whose home is at Peterlee’s North West Industrial Estate, recently won a major contract with Greene King, the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer.

It adds to Innerglass’s impressive portfolio of customers which includes most of the North East leading leisure providers.

Innerglass was set up in 1973 by the Hoey family and was originally based in Sunderland – where it still has a warehouse - providing glassware to workingmen’s clubs but once their demise began, the company diversified into selling items to other businesses.

Now the third generation of the family is involved with the company, which also includes a division selling cleaning products and one which deals with care homes.

“We are delighted to have had another successful year which has seen the company go from strength to strength,” said Stephen Hoey, company CEO.

“We continue to retain our long-held regional and national customers, some of whom have been with us for more than 20 years.

“Winning this latest contract is good news not just for the company but also for our staff and cements our position as the region’s leading organisation supplying the leisure and hospitality sector.”

For more go to www.ig-groupuk.com.