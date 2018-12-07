Find out how you can park for free in Hartlepool on Saturdays in the run up to Christmas

Shoppers are being offered free Saturday parking in Hartlepool town centre in the run up to Christmas.

The offer runs until December 22 and covers all Hartlepool Borough Council-managed car parks and on-street parking in the town.

This is the sixth successive year that Hartlepool Borough Council has decided to waive charges in a move designed to boost town centre trade and ease the burden on financially-squeezed shoppers.

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, chairman of the Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “Lots of families are under pressure financially and this is one way that the council can offer them a little bit of support.”

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chairman of the Regeneration Services Committee, added: “We want to do everything we possibly can to support local businesses and we hope the decision to waive charges will encourage more residents and people from outside the town to come into Hartlepool town centre.”

The town’s multi-storey car park which is usually closed on Sundays, will be open on December 9, 16 and 23.