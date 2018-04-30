Flick through these six Hartlepool businesses with a low food hygiene score

Check out which ratings these businesses got.
Check out which ratings these businesses got.

These six Hartlepool businesses have been given low food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

0 is the lowest rating - but luckily none of the premises in our town achieved this score in their latest inspection.

The premises featured in our picture gallery achieved either a 1 - the second lowest score, or a 2 out of five.

Their last inspection dates are noted.

Read more: Food outlets in Durham with poor food hygiene ratings

Each business is given a hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the local authority.

Inspection criteria includes how hygienically the food is handled, how it is prepared, cook, re-heated, cooled and stored, the cleanliness and other facilities and the structure of the building.

Related content: Hartlepool pubs are second best in England for food hygiene ratings

At the end of an inspection, the business is given one of six ratings from 0 to 5.

* The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850.