Free training has Rhys barking up a new social media tree

Rhys Williams is branching out with help from free training.

Rhys, who runs Eden Dene Tree Services with parents Karen and Lee from their Peterlee home, has used his new-found website and social media know-how to help generate new business.

Eden Dene has seen business treble since the family completed a Boost Your Business course this summer.

The move equipped Rhys with social media marketing knowledge which has generated a four-fold increase in the number of people following the company’s Facebook page.

“The course has been a life changer from a business perspective,” said Rhys.

“We’re going from strength-to-strength, and I’m really excited about the future and the prospect of growing the business even more and introducing new services.”

‘Boost Your Business’ is part of a £1million package of training support being rolled out to hundreds of local organisations, as part of the regional skills and enterprise initiative, Go>Grow, and overseen by Gateshead College in partnership with thirty local training providers, following the securing of £15million in funding from the European Social Fund through the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

Adam Clemerson, skills project manager at course deliverer North East Enterprise Agency Ltd, said: “The Williams have a great business that’s really benefitted from training to help it.”