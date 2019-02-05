Full list of HMV store closures announced

The full list of HMV closures has been announced after the company was bought out of administration.
The company has been acquired out of administration by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records, safeguarding the future of nearly 1,500 staff.
Sunrise, which is owned by Doug Putman, beat off competition from the likes of Mike Ashley for the stricken retailer and will acquire 100 stores across the UK.
However, 27 unprofitable stores will close with immediate effect, resulting in 455 redundancies. Administrator KPMG will retain a further 122 employees at warehouse functions to assist in winding down operations.
A list of the stores set to close has now been announced:
Ayr
Bath
Bluewater
Bristol Cribbs
Chichester
Exeter Princesshay
Fopp Bristol
Fopp Glasgow Byres
Fopp Manchester
Fopp Oxford
Glasgow Braehead
Guernsey
Hereford
Manchester Trafford
Merry Hill
Oxford Street, London
Peterborough Queensgate
Plymouth Drake Circus
Reading
Sheffield Meadowhall
Southport
Thurrock
Tunbridge Wells
Uxbridge
Watford
Westfield London
Wimbledon