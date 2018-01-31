'Get it before the prices go up' - Readers react to passport fees hike

Dozens of you have made moves to renew your passports following the announcement that the prices could change "in weeks".

But the hikes will be less steep for those applying on the internet - with a passport renewal set to cost £75.50 for online applications, and £85 for postal applications.

The changes are earmarked to take effect in weeks - with the price of a child's passport set to rise to £49 online and £58.50 via post.

The plans are subject to approval in Parliament before coming into force - but they are part of a drive to increase the use of online services.

Here's how you reacted to the story on social media.

Heather Chidgey: "I don't understand. If you apply online will your passport still be sent to you by post. If so, why the big difference in cost.

"I hope they don't expect you to download your passport to print out at home using YOUR paper and YOUR ink.

"If one in 10 people don't have the internet, how many don't have printers. Also, if other government departments are anything to go by, online application will NOT be simple."

Bekie Downs: "Is it just me who thinks it's only a couple [of] pounds, just like everything you buy you need to pay postage."

Kayleigh Hanson: "It's the same with a provisional driving licence £34 online £43 via post."

Marc 'Ollie' Olsen: "Why are people surprised? Post costs them, online doesn’t anymore. Or minimal anyway."

Rebecca Lambert: "Lets' penalise people who aren't tech savvy! Shocking."

Dale Collinson: "If you don’t like it don’t buy one ... simple."

Valerie Nichol: "Discrimination against those who can't use or haven't got internet."