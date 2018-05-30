Greggs tricks foodies by posing as hipster deli to showcase new menu - including first ever vegan sandwich

North East bakery Greggs tricked unsuspecting gourmets by posing as an artisan deli at a top London food festival.

The popular purveyor of pasties and stotties went undercover to showcase its new summer lunch menu to foodies - but with a twist.

The menu includes a feta and beetroot dip salad with a roast vegetable grain, an oriental chicken sticky rice salad and their first ever vegan addition – a Mexican bean wrap.

A covert video released today captured their stunned reactions and subsequent praise when they were told the tapas-style dishes served from a hipster deli called Gregory and Gregory were actually from Greggs.

One surprised festivalgoer said: “You wouldn’t normally find me in a Greggs but I think what they’ve done with these new salads is brilliant. I’ll certainly be popping in there for lunch in future.”

Another said: “Greggs – you think of pasties, don’t you, and sausage rolls. I genuinely found this range of salads and wraps surprisingly good!”

The chain installed the pop-up undercover Greggs at Foodies Festival - a three-day event attended by some of the biggest names in the business including, celebrity and Michelin-starred chefs.

The company said it wanted to trial its new menu on some of Britain’s most discerning palates so they booked a pitch among the street food and artisan producers in the market area of the festival site that would convincingly blend in with the upmarket array of stalls.

The food which was freshly prepared by Greggs included salads, pasta, rice dishes and vegan wraps.

Malcolm Copland, commercial director at Greggs, said: “London is a global gourmet destination from its street food scene to the incredible array of critically acclaimed restaurants – so where better to try out our new lunchtime range. The reaction to the new menu has been fantastic and we’re now rolling it out across the UK.”

Celebrities who attended the festival included new Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebutt, Michelin Starred Chefs Atul Kochhar, Josh Eggleton, Stephen Crane, Robert Potter and Brad Carter as well as top TV chef Glynn Purnell, MasterChef Winner 2017 Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed & healthy eating sensation Bettina Campolucci-Bordi.