Hartlepool beauty salon extension gets the go-ahead

Councillors urged the importance of supporting local businesses in Hartlepool as they gave the go-ahead for an extension of a beauty salon.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee voted unanimously in favour of approving a single storey rear extension to the ‘Retreat’ beauticians on the corner of Elwick Road and Grasmere Street.

A report from council senior planning officer Laura Chambers had recommended the plans were refused stating it would be ‘detrimental to the amenity of existing and future occupiers of the adjoining property’.

However councillors voted to approve the extension, stating it is important to support local businesses.

Applicant Amy Rudd said the extension will give her extra rooms for therapists to work and will allow her to continue offering apprenticeships to college students in the area.

She added approval of the application would provide benefits to both her business and the local economy.

She said: “We currently have two treatment rooms and we have four or five therapists working on a daily basis.

“Quite often we have to turn clients away because the therapist is available but there is actually no treatment room available.

“I take on apprentices every year and I actually do employ most of them as well.

“The extension will not be visible from any other properties.

“I’ve worked there for 17 years on Elwick Road, I’ve lived in that community and I feel like I’m a big part of it.

“We’ve got nearly 2,000 clients coming in to the salon and a lot of them walk from the top part of town and I really don’t want to consider relocation.”

The rear extension is expected to increase the building footprint by 11 square metres or approximately 14%.

Mrs Rudd added she provides apprenticeships to pupils at Hartlepool College of Further Education and her plans had the support of vice principal Andrew Steel.

Councillors reiterated the importance of supporting local businesses in Hartlepool as they approved the application.

Coun Kevin Cranney said: “My point of view is that we should be encouraging business growth, we should be supporting our local businesses, we’ve already suffered from the devastating impact on the retail sector and shops closing left, right and centre.”

Coun Bob Buchan said: “This will help create jobs and this is what the town needs, more jobs.”

Coun Mike Young said: “You can’t underestimate the value of training, if the applicant is investing her time, her effort and skills into young people in the town, I think we have to support the application.”

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service