Hartlepool business named as one of the best companies in Britain to work for

Hartlepool business Utility Alliance is celebrating after receiving national recognition as one of the best places to work in Britain.

The energy consultancy, which has its headquarters on the marina, has been ranked 55 in the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies to Work for in the UK.

The honour comes after a long-running campaign which saw staff randomly surveyed by the Best Companies organisation, with all levels of the business coming under the spotlight.

The project was co-ordinated by Utility Alliance’s PR & Marketing Assistant Amy Cowan, and the company says it is thrilled to be named amongst the cream of British businesses in an honour which is backed by The Sunday Times.

Utility Alliance directors Bob Moore, Darren Sutherland and Phill Moore attended Thursday night’s black tie awards ceremony in London along with Field Sales Manager Paul Stone and PR & Marketing Manager Ian Willis.

Bob Moore, Managing Director at Utility Alliance, said: “We have spoken many times about how proud we are at the progress Utility Alliance has made since we set the business up just under four years ago.

“In that time we have been recognised as the Hartlepool Business of the Year, an award we were extremely proud to win in recognition of the work we have done in our own area.

“From there we have earned regional and then national recognition in some very high-profile awards ceremonies, but it really is something else to be listed in the Top 100 Companies to Work For in the UK when you consider the amount of competition we have.

“The plaque we have been presented with will take pride of place on our trophy cabinet, and I would like to thank all of the staff at all levels of the business for the part they have played in helping us achieve this fantastic recognition.”

Jonathan Austin, Founder and CEO of Best Companies, said: “I would like to congratulate Utility Alliance on their achievement of a Two-Star Accreditation status and being named as one of the best UK Companies to Work For.

“Best Companies have been producing the Accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace.

“We are proud that organisations like Utility Alliance focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us they are the best company to work for.”

Utility Alliance launched in Hartlepool in 2015 and has since expanded with sites in Newcastle, Sheffield and Preston.