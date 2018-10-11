Hartlepool firm to be shirt sponsor for Wales rugby league team at European Championships starting later this month

A Hartlepool-based energy firm has become the new shirt sponsor for the Wales rugby league team ahead of the upcoming European Championships

Energy consultancy Utility Alliance announced it will be the new front of shirt sponsor for Wales Rugby League for the upcoming European Championship which starts later this month and 2021 Rugby League World Cup qualifiers.

Front row from left, Vicki Boynton (Utility Alliance) and Sadie Wise (Utility Alliance) with Tim Strange (senior indirect business development manager for Utility Alliance) and Craig Poskitt (Commercial Director WRL) and Chris Thair (Chief Executive WRL).

The firm's UA logo will take pride of place on Wales’ new-look home and alternative kits, supplied by Errea and Buy Sports Kit PRO. The firm is also the current shirt sponsor for Hartlepool United.

Wales Rugby League chief executive Chris Thair said: “We’re delighted to welcome Utility Alliance on board as our new front of shirt sponsor.

“With World Cup qualification at stake in this year’s European Championship, it’s going to be a very exciting international schedule and we’re really pleased to add Utility Alliance to our portfolio of fantastic partners.

“It’s a company going places and we’re very much looking forward to building our relationship with the team at Utility Alliance.”

Ian Willis, head of PR & marketing at Utility Alliance, added: “Since setting up in 2015, we have created a number of sponsorship deals with various sporting organisations around the UK, but this is the first time we have teamed up at international level.

“To see the Utility Alliance brand on the famous Welsh rugby jersey is particularly pleasing and we think the newly designed shirt looks great.

“We have been very impressed with Chris and his colleagues at WRL, and we’re confident this will be a mutually beneficial agreement for both parties.

“We wish the Wales players and staff every success in the European Championships and the World Cup qualifiers, and together with the fans we will be watching their progress with interest.”

Utility Alliance, which is based at Hartlepool Marina, is also shirt sponsor for Hartlepool United after a was agreed last year.

The deal also saw the name of Pool's ground reverted back to Victoria Park after previously being called the Northern Gas and Power Stadium.

As part of the £240,000 deal, it sees the firm’s logo emblazoned across home and away shirts for the next three seasons.

It also comes after Utility Alliance became the Burnley FC in the Community’s first official principal partner last year in a two-year deal.

It was also agreed that Utility Alliance will become its official energy supplier, powering the charity’s facilities portfolio including the Leisure Box operation.

As part of the deal, the firm’s logo is used on Burnley training kits, advertising at the club’s home ground Turf Moor and the stadium’s scoreboard.

Utility Alliance said it was looking to expand its presence in the North West whilst supporting the work of Burnley FC in the Community.