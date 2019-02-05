Hartlepool McDonald’s serves up high-tech features after £600,000 makeover

McDonald’s bosses expect customers to be lovin’ new features at their restaurant in Middleton Grange shopping centre after a £600,000 digital makeover.

New technology has been installed at the branch in a month-long refurbishment which gives customers more choice and managers say will make ordering faster.

Jasper Maudsley (right) with staff outside of the refurbished McDonald's inside of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by Frank Reid.

The refurbishment will see the creation of around 20 new jobs.

Six touch-screen digital kiosks have been introduced for diners to choose and customise their meal that can then be served to their table, eliminating queuing.

Orders can also be placed from the McDonald’s mobile phone app for collection, or use another app to get meals delivered to customers’ homes.

Franchisee Jasper Maudsley said it is important to stay up to date with the latest technology and today’s tech-savvy customers.

One of the touch screen kiosks installed at the refurbished McDonald's

He said: “This investment was very much needed.

“More and more ordering is being done online.

“Every aspect of the new technology McDonald’s employs is in place here so Hartlepool is not missing out on anything.

“We have to stay contemporary. Before you would queue and order, now you can order at the kiosk straightaway and it will be brought out to you by table service, so it’s a huge improvement in that sense.

The refurbished McDonalds inside of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

“It is also easier for people with children.”

New technology has been installed at the restaurant to process orders made from the McDonald’s app which allows customers to order from their phone and collect when it is ready.

Customers who live within 1.5 miles can also use the UberEats mobile app to get food delivered to their door.

A range of new cooking equipment, storage and staff facilities have also been added to the restaurant which has been extended by leasing an additional unit of the shopping centre.

It reopened to customers on Tuesday morning.

Mr Maudsley, who is the franchisee for 10 McDonald’s in the region, added: “I think it’s fantastic. The transformation from what it was to what it is now, it’s unrecognisable.

“We have recruited already for the opening and will carry on depending on how it goes.

“We are expecting it to go well due to the fact we have changed from a limited menu to McDonald’s full menu.”