Hartlepool nature reserve wins gold tourism award

Saltholme nature reserve near Hartlepool has won one of British tourism's most prestigious awards..

The RSPB site, just outside Seaton Carew, has been awarded a gold accolade as one of VisitEngland's top-scoring attractions.

Saltholme was the only North East attraction to win a Gold accolade in the VisitEngland awards.

Of 86 attractions around the country to win awards, it has one of just 21 to achieve the highest accolade, recognising the outstanding experience it provides.

It is the only gold accolade in the North East.

Saltholme is a family-friendly wetlands site with accessible trails, a visitors centre, hides and screens which let you get up close the wildlife which calls Saltholme home.

From early spring to mid-summer all manner of plants and flowers bloom in its walled garden, designed by celebrity gardener Chris Beardshaw.

The VisitEngland awards highlight all aspects of the overall visitor experience, from story-telling to food and drink and from customer service to overall winners.

The attractions have achieved these accolades based on the score they obtained in their annual assessment by VisitEngland.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “These attractions offer a warm welcome, unique story-telling, high quality food and drink and unparalleled customer service and rightly deserve these accolades.

"They provide visitors with amazing experiences and create reasons to travel the length and breadth of the country, increasing the economic benefits of tourism.”

A wide range of tourism experiences are covered by the accolades, from museums and galleries, farm attractions, historic houses and gardens to churches, cathedrals and country parks.

Other North East winners include:

* Beamish, the Living Museum of the North, County Durham (Best Told Story)

* Durham Castle, Durham (Welcome)

* Roman Army Museum at Greenhead (Welcome)

* Roman Vindolanda, Hexham (Best Told Story)

* BBC Tours, Newcastle (Best Told Story)

* Life Science Centre, Newcastle (Welcome)

* Seven Stories, Newcastle (Welcome)