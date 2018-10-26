Hartlepool pizza shop says sorry after drugs and sex acts appear as online menu items following cyber attack

The online menu for a Hartlepool takeaway offered drugs, McDonald's food and sex acts to its customers after it was "tampered with" by a hacker.

The Pizza Guys, in Park Road, Hartlepool, posted an apology on social media after customers noticed the changes to its website and text message alerts.

The takeaway confirmed on Thursday that they were investigating a hacking, and urged its patrons to ignore any messages they received.

Items listed on the menu included so-called "lethal high" Spice, as well as heroin and crack cocaine. A number of sexual acts were also listed under the heading "Prostitution Services".

A further heading on the menu said "McDonald's". The website has since returned to normal.

A statement, posted to the The Pizza Guys' Facebook page, said: "Our website and app was accessed today and tampered with by someone trying to ruin our local business.

Cleveland Police are looking into the incident.

"We now are taking legal action against them. Rest assured this person simply edited our site and no customers card details were compromised.

"Apologies to anyone who was offended by any texts they received. The police are involved. Thanks everyone."

In 2015, The Pizza Guys were named among the top five takeaways in the North East at a national awards ceremony held at The Savoy in London.



They appeared on the shortlist alongside eateries from Darlington, Norton, Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Cleveland Police have been contacted for comment.