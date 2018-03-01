Hartlepool’s elite urged to enter business awards

Hartlepool’s best businesses are being urged to enter an awards before it is too late.

Would-be entrants in the Hartlepool Business Awards have until March 17 to submit their nominations.

Awards co-ordinator Andrew Steel said: “It’s a big push to get entries in on time. Don’t be too late and get your entries in as soon as possible.”

Categories in the competition are Community; Most Promising New Business; Creative Industries; Best Small Business; Investment in Training; Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality; Young Entrepreneur; Service Sector; Business Leader of the Year; Overall Business of the Year.

Prize money of up to £1,000 is available for the category winners.

Last year, flourishing Hartlepool firm Utility Alliance - which works in the business to business sector, saving firms money on their annual energy bills - won the Overall Business of the Year title and also picked up the trophies for the Most Promising New Business and Service Sector.

Other winners were BloomInArt North East CIC in both the Community and Creative Industries categories. Top Brass, which makes, designs and fits interiors for hotels, won the Manufacturing category while engineering and fabrication specialists Heerema took the Investment in Training trophy.

Ace Golf won the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality category while other winners were Kevin Byrne in the Business Leader section; Jacob Clyburn , was the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Victoria House Funeral Service the Best Small Business in town.

To apply for this year’s competition, interested companies should submit entries to www.hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/application and follow the instructions.

Tickets for the grand finale - at the Borough Hall in Hartlepool on Thursday, May 17 - are selling well but are still available.

They are £45 each, which includes a three course meal and coffee, and available by contacting Lyndsay Jordan on (01429) 283802, or Lyndsay.Jordan@Hartlepoolfe.ac.uk.

Guest of honour is Bill Scott, Chief Executive of Wilton Engineering Services.