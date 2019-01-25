Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange shopping centre wins award for efforts to be a happy and healthy place to work

Middleton Grange shopping centre has won an award for its efforts to be a happy and healthy place to work.

It has been awarded Bronze as part of the Better Health at Work Award initiative which recognises the efforts of employers across the North East in addressing health and wellbeing in the work place.

Middleton Grange had to meet rigorous criteria to attain the Bronze Award and looked at every aspect of how it managed the well-being of all its staff.

It included offering a health needs assessment and providing nutritious food options as well as promoting awareness of how health can be affected by work activities and regular reviews of risk.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange centre manager, said: “I believe in creating a healthier environment at work and supporting peoples’ physical and mental welfare.

“We are thrilled to have successfully passed the Bronze Award criteria and to be recognised for our efforts.

“All our staff have really got behind the scheme and are fully embracing and appreciating the changes we have been making so that we ultimately become a happier and healthier place to work.

“We are now looking forward to achieving the Silver Award.”

The Better Health at Work Award initiative, was set up to address the serious health issues in the North East including a poor life expectancy and high long-term sickness and disability figures.

More than 400 employers across the region have taken part in the programme.

Mark and the Middleton Grange team will receive their award at a Better Health at Work Awards Celebration Event in March.