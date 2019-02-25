Hartlepool's sports domes deflated due to generator problem

Seaton Carew's inflatable sports domes sports venues has been closed until problems with a generator that blows them up are fixed.

The JD Sports Domes on Tees Road were seen sagging over the weekend and this morning they were down altogether.

One of the domes as taken by a reader.

Business owner Brian Morton says it has been due to a faulty generator.

He said they were working to get a replacement generator and expects the facility, which is used by local football teams, to be up and running 'in the next couple of days'.

Mr Morton said: "The domes have been there for five years now. They are pumped up with a generator that is continuously blowing and the generator has burned itself out.

"We are trying to get it serviced or bring in a new one. While we weren't busy we had to drop the domes.

"We were open on Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday. We expect to be up and running in the next couple of days."

The large dome houses six five-a-side football synthetic football pitches. The second smaller dome used to house golf simulators, a chipping green, indoor driving range and a shop but is no longer used.

Mr Morton said they are in the process putting more children's facilities in it.

The £7m domes development opened in 2013 and were believed to be the first of their kind in the country.

They are made of a durable polyvinyl material and are filled with hot air.

The development also included turning the Mayfair Centre building into a state-of-the-art gym, along with a steam room, sensory room and new conference and banqueting facilities.

Last year, the venue hosted the Junior ABA boxing quarter-finals.