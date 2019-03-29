Hartlepool’s Takeaway of the Year 2019: Find out which has been voted the best in the town

A family run business that has been serving customers in Hartlepool for more than 20 years has been crowned the winner of the Mail’s Takeaway of the Year Award.

In our search to find the best takeaway in Hartlepool for 2019, we asked readers to vote for their favourite from our shortlist of top takeaways in the town.

Co-owners Ashraf Khan and Afzal Khan, with chef Ubed Ahmed, customer assistant Nayeem Khan and customer Luke Gooding.

And it was The Balti in Murray Street that came out on top after being voted for by its loyal customers.

The business is run by brothers Ashraf Khan, 46, and Afzal Khan, 49, who have more than 30 years experience in the food industry, having previously worked in places such as London.

The pair opened the traditional Indian takeaway 24 years ago and in that time have built up an impressive reputation in the town.

Ashraf said this is the third time they have won a Mail award - having previously won the Mail’s Curry House of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017.

He says their win is proof that they are ‘doing something right’.

He said: “We are very pleased with the result.

“Its fantastic for us because we have been here for the last 24 years and are still working hard.

“We must be doing something right for our customers to vote for us.

“It means a lot and I would like to thank all of our customers who have voted for us.”

The takeaway’s team of staff also include chef Ubed Ahmed and customer assistant Nayeem Khan.

Over the years staff have built up a good relationship with their customers and know many of their orders off-by-heart.

Ashraf added: “Some of our most popular dishes include the Hasina, which is a rice dish with onions, and the Ghost Shander, which is a curry, as well as the Jhall Jool Special.

“We are a traditional Indian takeaway and specialise in Balti dishes.

“We have served some of our customers for around 20 years and we know the tastes of our customers.

“We always buy fresh and use the best, top quality ingredients.”

One of their most loyal customers is Luke Gooding, 36, from Rossmere, who visits the takeaway around three times a week.

Praising the business, he said: “It is a lovely family-run business and it is always top quality.

“I have been going there since around 2000 and the type of curry they make is authentic, it’s lovely.”