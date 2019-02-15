Hartlepool’s Utility Alliance offers a lifeline to workers after rival’s collapse

A Hartlepool-based energy consultancy business is offering a lifeline to staff of a rival firm that has gone into administration.

Utility Alliance, which has its head offices at Hartlepool Marina, is guaranteeing interviews to people who were employed by Utilitywise in North Tyneside, which has collapsed putting around 570 jobs at risk.

It comes as Utility Alliance, which specialises in reducing businesses’ utility bills, is looking to fill more than 150 positions at its sites in Hartlepool, Newcastle, Sheffield and Preston.

Ian Willis, the company’s PR and marketing manager, said: “We operate in a highly competitive sector and there is a lot of rivalry between businesses within it, but it’s never nice to hear that a company has gone into administration, especially with the loss of so many jobs.

“As a company Utility Alliance sympathises with all of the staff at Utilitywise who have found themselves out of work.

“We fully understand the impact this will have on so many families.

Utilitywise, based on Cobalt Business Park.

“At Utility Alliance we have had a constant recruitment drive in place as our business has continued to grow over the last four years.

“That drive is continuing and given the circumstances with the collapse of Utilitywise we are fully aware there are lots of talented staff who would be an asset to our business.

“In light of yesterday’s news we will guarantee an interview for anyone affected by the collapse of Utilitywise.

“We have in excess of 150 vacancies in a variety of positions within the business and would encourage applicants to get in touch.”

Roles available include energy consultants, lead generators, team managers, field sales and closers.

Utility Alliance has enjoyed rapid growth and expansion since launching in Hartlepool with just six staff in 2015.

Since that time the company’s workforce has grown more than 450 staff.

Mr Willis said they have already had interest in the vacancies and interviews will begin next week in Hartlepool and Newcastle.

Utilitywise was founded by South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson, who is no longer on the board, and the business relocated to North Tyneside.

It went into administration after failing to find a necessary £10m investment due to ‘unexpected challenges and legacy issues’ and a sale process failed to find a buyer.