Hartlepool shoppers set for launch of ‘unique’ new market in spring

A ‘unique’ new shopping experience is heading to Hartlepool early this year.

Organisers of a new monthly market in the revamped Church Square are looking forward to its launch at the end of March.

Up to 50 stalls selling street food, local produce, gifts, crafts, jewellery and more are expected to set up shop.

The initiative is being spearheaded by events2gogo, who have been running markets and fairs across the North East for four years, Councillor Dave Hunter and Hartlepool Borough Council officers.

It is aimed to bring more people and money into the Church Street area.

Fiona Harnett, of events2gogo, said: “The enthusiasm and positivity for it is through the roof.

“We have got loads of lovely local traders looking forward to it. We are all set for the last Saturday of March.

“There will be quirky and unique gifts, food, upcycled clothes and jewellery; everything that’s not really on the high street.

“It will be a unique shopping experience.”

After months of work behind the scenes, the market is due to launch on Saturday, March 30, and run from 10am-4pm.

It will take place on the last Saturday of each month in Church Square and could be extended if there is demand.

There will also be local entertainment in the form of Hartlepool girl group Sparkle and local young singer Erin.

Coun Hunter said: “It is really taking shape. We want to make Church Street a prosperous business centre for business owners and create a cafe culture.

“We are expecting at least 40 to 50 stalls. If the market takes off as successfully as we think it will we will look to develop it at the top end of Church Street to the rail station.”

A large food festival is planned for the summer as well as a Christmas market.

“It is all designed to bring footfall and income into Church Street following the redevelopment,” added Coun Hunter.