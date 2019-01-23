Hartlepool United announce new sponsorship deal with Stagecoach day after Durham Challenge Cup win

A "significant" new sponsorship deal has been announced by Hartlepool United today,.

Breaking news from the Super 6 Stadium revealed that the club has signed a new sponsorship deal with Stagecoach.

The company, which operates bus services in Hartlepool, has agreed a sponsorship package which will see them working with the club over the next 18 months.

Mark Maguire, Chief Executive of Pools, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Stagecoach North East as a partner.

“They are an important company locally and nationally and are invested in the community and we look forward to delivering significant value for their involvement with us over the next 18 months and hopefully beyond.

“As we continue to grow commercially, it is really important to be engaging with companies like Stagecoach as well as existing partners.”

Steve Walker, Managing Director at Stagecoach North East, added: "As a local employer and transport provider, we are delighted to come aboard as a sponsor with Hartlepool United and really look forward to an exciting and productive partnership.

“Hartlepool United and its fans are committed to making the club a real success and we wanted to demonstrate our own support to the community and its passion for the team."