Hartlepool warm homes scheme hailed as it wins prestigious regional award

A scheme to help Hartlepool residents make their homes warmer has won a prestigious regional award.

Warm Up Hartlepool beat tough competition from four other finalists to be named Best Large Project at the North East Energy Efficiency Awards.

It won the award for the scheme’s partnership work between Hartlepool Borough Council, J&J Crump and Son Ltd and E.ON.

The scheme was recognised for its role in tackling fuel poverty by helping hundreds of Hartlepool homeowners access insulation measures and save money through new ECO3 grant funding from central government.

Measures can include cavity wall, roof and loft insulation, boiler and heating system replacements.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, Hartlepool Borough Council’s chair of Regeneration Services Committee, said: “I’m delighted that this scheme has been recognised on a regional level.

“Affordable warmth is a top priority for the council as it has such a big impact on the health and wellbeing of our residents, and it’s fantastic to see that many Hartlepool residents have taken advantage of this important scheme to date.

“These initiatives are vital in helping to make funding more accessible to fuel poor residents, and we are confident that this will help more households than ever gain access to funding to make their homes warmer and safer.”

Warm Up Hartlepool has also benefitted residents who may have missed out on previous schemes, due to extended qualification criteria.

It is running in partnership with North East based home energy installation company J&J Crump and Son Ltd and 0800 Repair.

For more information visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/warmuphartlepool