'Having an airport is more than just people on holidays' - what you said about plans for Durham Tees Valley Airport

Hartlepool Mail readers have reacted to plans to bring Durham Tees Valley Airport back into public ownership.

A proposal, presented by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, outlined how the area's combined authority could acquire Peel Airports' 89% shareholding in the airport and associated 819 acres of land using money pledged to the area from the Government.

Making the announcement on Monday, Mr Houchen said the move would secure the "long-term future" of the airport, which would be brought back into public ownership.

He plans to use around 6% of funds devolved to the combined authority from the Government - around £40million - to carry out the purchase, which would also see a planned 350-home developed on land near the airport stopped.

Mr Houchen said: "I know some politicians promise the world and walk away from their responsibilities, but I won’t be that type of politician.

"The people asked me to take back control of our airport, and now I’m doing just that. This is the democratic mandate that I have been given."

Ben Houchen, Mayor of Tees Valley.

He added that there will be no impact on people's council tax bills, local authorities, public services and local businesses - and that the opportunity to take on the airport was a "once in a generation" chance.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority Cabinet will now meet in January to discuss the deal. If approved, ownership of the airport will transfer to the authority early next year.

Here's how you reacted to the plans on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Bryan Littler: "Money will be easily recovered by land value if the airport fails . Not a done deal yet though. Needs the five Labour councils to approve it."

Ian Kenneth: "Great step to help regenerate Teesside."

Amanda Duran: "The money was earmarked for the Tees Valley regeneration. It has not been taken away from anything."

Sean Bell: "Having an airport is more than just people on holidays. It’s a means to transport freight.

"This infrastructure along with roads and rail is how you entice industries into the area. They want ease of access and distribution as it keeps overheads low. We need to encourage long-term, sustainable industry into the region instead of commercial."

Read more: Durham Tees Valley Airport to be taken over in £40million deal to bring it back into public ownership



Dave Cooper: "Without the airport you have even less to pull in International business."

Colin Bartholomew: "Hands up all those who have used this airport more than twice in the last 5 years. Don't use it you lose it simple as."

Gerard Scrafton: "I use it, in fact I have flown out and back more than seven times this year and in the last five years about 35 flights."

Carol Burton: "Well let's see how long it lasts because not many flights go from Durham Tees Valley."