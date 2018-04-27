How East Durham College has constructed a new partnership

A new partnership between East Durham College and housebuilders Keepmoat Homes aims to encourage young people to consider a career in construction.

Keepmoat is launching two new homebuilding projects at Manor Way, Peterlee, and Heathway, Seaham, and will work closely with the college to offer students the chance to work on-site in a number of construction roles as part of work experience placements, as well as on-site tours at different stages of the construction process.

Both will enhance student understanding of the different stages of construction work.

East Durham College offers construction courses in many different disciplines, including painting and decorating, carpentry and joinery, plastering, plumbing, electrical and brickwork.

The college has several large, state-of-the-art construction workshops well-equipped with all the tools and materials students will need during their studies.