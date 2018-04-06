IKEA, clothes and the return of Woolworths: The shops you want to see come to Hartlepool

Hartlepool is in line to get a new Lidl store by the end of this year.

And the announcement earlier this week led to much discussion about which other shops families would like to see open in the town. In an online poll, new shops for both women's and men's clothes came first (38%) and second (35%) respectively, followed by a furniture store (11%). Do you agree with the vote?

On our Facebook page, many of you have been sharing your ideas for the most-needed shops in the town. IKEA was a popular choice, as was the much-missed (but never forgotten) Woolworths.

Read more: New Lidl store set to bring 40 jobs to Hartlepool as work begins



Forty jobs will be created when the new branch of the discount supermarket opens at Tees Bay Retail Park, off Brenda Road, before the year is out.

Which shops would you most like to see open in Hartlepool? See if any of the below ideas tickle your fancy.

Here are some of your suggestions from social media:

James Pearson: "Decent clothing shops there is too many of the same shops in Hartlepool selling the same things, no variety of shops."

Diane Orley: "M&S"

Kelly Fisk: "Woolies."

Stacey Gibson: "Lush!"

Gemma Young: "We need an IKEA and a decent toy shop."

Joanna Ioannou Christodoulou: "M&S and IKEA."

Linda Tindale: "Nice clothes shop, something like Middlesbrough, shops in there are fab and loads to choose from. Hartlepool getting like a ghost [town]."

Alan Bonell: "Independent retailers to give the town more character."

Read more: Which shops do you think Hartlepool most needs?



Shirley Sumpter: "B&Q. What we already had! Would do so much better now more people shop there or Homebase, and definitely a clothing outlet with maybe M&S, Dorothy Perkins, Topshop etc sharing a unit."

Simon White: "Disney Store, Schuh and Ted Baker."

Chris Armstrong: "John Lewis, Debenhams, Burger King, Superdrug, Waitrose, Topman, Homebase, much bigger Sainsbury's and more."

Angela Pounder: "A decent furniture shop ... that’s not overpriced."

Ann Eglintine: "Hobbycraft - please?"

David Wheelhouse: "Another shop like Woolworths."

Gemma Wilson Mckie: "We need more toy shops, I wish Woolworths was still up and running."

Lynn Carnall Ward: "IKEA."