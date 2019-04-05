Important news in the search for Hartlepool’s business elite

It’s not too late! That’s the message from organisers as they extended the deadline for entries in the Hartlepool Business Awards.

Firms now have until Monday, April 8, to put in their submissions for the Hartlepool Mail-backed competition which has 11 titles on offer.

I have extended the date for entries to Monday, April 8 Andrew Steel, awards co-ordinator

The big night itself is on Thursday, May 16, when the town’s elite will gather at the Borough Hall.

Last year, it was Seymour Civil Engineering which took the Overall Business of the Year title as well as the Investment in Training Award.

This year’s glittering finale has already got the backing of Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen who is the guest of honour.

And TV celebrity magician and comedian Pete Firman will be providing the entertainment.

But town firms need to get their entries in as soon as they can if want to stand a chance of winning a title.

Categories in this year’s competition are Service Sector; Manufacturer of the Year; the Community section; Business Leader of the Year; Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality; Creative Industries; Young Entrepreneur; Most Promising New Business; Investment in Training; Best Small Business; and Overall Business of the Year.

Entries are restricted to three categories only.

Companies will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the 2018 winners who included;

l The National Museum of the Royal Navy which won the Tourism, Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year title.

l Families First North East which took the Community Award which is sponsored by the Hartlepool Mail.

l The Most Promising Business winner was Orange Box Training Solutions.

To enter the business categories, visit http://hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/application. To enter for the Business of the Year Award, visit http://hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/application/business-of-the-year-entry-form.

Tickets for the awards night - which includes a three-course dinner - are £450 for a table of 10 or £45 each.

To reserve tickets, call (01429) 283802 or email Cheryl.Menzies@hartlepoolfe.ac.uk.