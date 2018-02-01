It’s a glittering night - and Hartlepool firms can be a part of it

The search is on for Hartlepool’s champions of industry.

Organisers of this year’s Hartlepool mail-backed Hartlepool Business Awards have appealed for entries - and they’re hoping to surpass last year’s record total of hopefuls.

The annual awards ceremony will once again be held at the Borough hal and this year’s event will be held on Thursday, May 18.

But before then, officials want to hear from as many companies as possible - each keen on bidding to win honours.

Awards co-ordinator Andrew Steel said it would be “another gala event celebrating all that is good about businesses in Hartlepool.”

He added: “Last year we had a record amount of entrants including new entrants and hopefully we can eclipse those numbers this year.

“Businesses have already been submitting their applications this year and I would encourage all prospective entrants to get their entries in as soon as possible prior to the deadline of March 16.”

Last year, flourishing Hartlepool firm Utility Alliance - which works in the business to business sector, saving firms money on their annual energy bills - won the Overall Business of the Year title and also picked up the trophies for the Most Promising New Business and Service Sector.

Other winners were BloomInArt North East CIC - which helps find the inner artist in people - in both the Community and Creative Industries categories.

Top Brass, which makes, designs and fits interiors for hotels, won the Manufacturing category while engineering and fabrication specialists Heerema took the Investment in Training trophy.

Ace Golf won the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality category while other winners were Kevin Byrne in the Business Leader section; Jacob Clyburn , was the Young Entrepreneur of the Yea and Victoria House Funeral Service was chosen as the Best Small Business in town.

Mr Steel added: “As always I am grateful to all of the sponsors for supporting the awards and I am really pleased that last year’s Business of the Year Utility Alliance have agreed to be the main sponsor this year.

“In order to encourage as many entrants as possible businesses can now apply to be the Overall Business of the Year without having to enter any of the other award categories.

“All of the entry information and criteria is on the Hartlepool Business Forum website.”

Tickets for this year’s awards night cost £45 and will include a three course meal and coffee.

To book tickets, contact Lyndsay Jordan on (01429) 283802 or email Lyndsay.Jordan@Hartlepoolfe.ac.uk.

Categories this year are:

• Community.

• Most Promising New Business.

• Creative Industries.

• Best Small Business.

• Investment in Training.

• Tourism, Leisure & Hospitality.

• Manufacturing.

• Young Entrepreneur.

• Service Sector.

• Business Leader of the Year.

• Overall Business of the Year.

To apply, visit www.hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/application.