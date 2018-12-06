'It's better than an empty plot' - 11 things you said about plans for new pub at Hartlepool Marina

Plans to open a new pub at Hartlepool Marina have split the opinion of Mail readers.

The former Veer Restaurant at Navigation Point could become a pub if proposals, submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council by John Maynard, are approved.

Some had praise for the idea, saying the area was "built around bars and restaurants" while others shared concerns about the noise and impact on residents living nearby.

The planning statement sent to the council said: “I am applying for a change of use from restaurant to public house as I feel that there are an abundance of existing eateries providing food and alcohol on Navigation Point.”

The area is already home to a number of restaurants and bars including Casa Del Mar, Bar 31 and The Black Olive.

Here's how you reacted to the proposals:

Amy Prince: "Why not let them try? It’s better than an empty plot!"

Jayne Gray: "Of course. The Marina is built around bars and restaurants.

"Outdoor seating is a draw and the Marina would be a bigger destination if it was pedestrianised .

"It has the potential to be amazing if there was no car parking from The Port Bar down to The Lock Gates.

"There'd be space for planting, events and restaurant tables. So much nicer than sitting in a car park like we do now."

Billy Bastow: "Too many pubs down there now, do not need another pub were people can drink and cause noise and trouble.

"Think I will be going against it have some respect for the residents who have to live down there."

Andrew Martin-Wells: "I wish them all the best, it’s a hard trading environment down on the Marina."

June Martin: "Too many pubs, takeaways, get something that both parents and kids can do together."

Gemma Wilson Mckie: "Another pub sounds good, just hope the snotty residents don't spite people making a living and people enjoying themselves."

Lynda Lindsay: "Most people go down to the Marina to eat drink and be merry.

"So I don’t see why another well-run and respectable bar shouldn’t be welcome.

"Anyone who moved into the Marina to live knew there was going to be bars and restaurants underneath ... so why complain, you wouldn’t move to within 50 metres of an airport runway and complain about airplanes taking off and landing ( or would you?) I say good luck."

Bethy May: "We need a little newsagent shop along there for the likes of the residents who live around there."

Tracy Coulson: "Would like to see a convenience store here, have to drive to Tesco as ASDA out of the question due to speed humps."

June Martin: "A little sweet shop or newsagents."

Sean Bell: "Why not get rid of the ridiculous hours and go back to a standard 2am close! Here's how to manage it: have all pubs only allowed a 11.30pm licence and available for 18+, then have only a select few clubs with 2am licences and restrict them to 21+.

"Then have all fast food places close front of shop service at 11pm and delivery only there after, the onus is on people to get home."