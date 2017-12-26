Job opportunities as Hartlepool power station in search for new apprentices

The search is on for new recruits to get their foot on the power station careers ladder.

Hartlepool power station is on the look out for four new apprentices who will join the company in September 2018.

Hartlepool Power Station.

The plant already has around 24 apprentices in its four-year programme which sees the first two years spent at the company’s training centre at HMS Sultan, near Portsmouth.

But the search has started to find another four to join the team.

Nic Spindloe, the site’s apprentice co-ordinator, spent the autumn visiting local schools and colleges to promote the scheme.

And early this month, the station’s Visitor Centre hosted two open days for potential apprentices and their families. They were a huge success. More than 80 people attended the event where they had a chance to talk to existing apprentices.

The site is hoping they will now apply to join the scheme, and the closing date for applications is January 15.

In September, six new recruits joined Hartlepool’s apprenticeship scheme, and they were James Griffiths, John Hook, Jake Pearson, Tammy Cowley, Charnia Ellis, and Caleb Hanif.

They were appointed after an exhaustive recruitment process.

Craig Dohring, station director at Hartlepool, said: “It is a fantastic time to be joining the nuclear industry, and they will have a very bright future with us here at Hartlepool. I wish them well as they start their new engineering careers.”

Pictured is one of the station’s real success stories.

Hartlepool power station’s Elliot Beddow was the site’s apprentice of the year and is photographed being presented with his award by EDF Energy’s new chief executive Simone Rossi at the company’s apprentice graduation ceremony.

Now the search is on for even more potential members of the team.

Although the company’s generating stations already have a number of successful female apprentices, EDF Energy wants to attract more.

For more information on apprenticeships go to https://www.edfenergy.com/careers.