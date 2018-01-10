Jobs boost as Hartlepool firm clinches biggest ever contract

A Hartlepool firm has won its biggest contract yet and the multi-million pound deal has meant more jobs.

Queens Meadow-based CFB Risk Management has sealed an agreement to protect the £2.9billion Sirius Minerals Mine project in North Yorkshire.

This is our biggest contract to date and a massive vote of confidence in our technical expertise, innovative approach and highly professional and skilled workforce.” Ian Hayton

CFB specialises in providing risk management services to blue chip companies in the high hazard sector, including oil and gas, petrochemical and nuclear to protect their workforce, premises and production.

Its latest contract means round-the-clock services across all of the project’s locations. CFB Risk Management will protect assets, equipment, workforce and the local community during the five-year construction period and when the project becomes operational.

Managing Director Ian Hayton said the contract was “a massive vote of confidence in our technical expertise, innovative approach and highly professional and skilled workforce”.

The 30 jobs created have taken the CFB permanent workforce to 100 people, with more expected in the future.

The project is the UK’s first new sub-surface mine development for 40 years and is already under construction near Whitby. Sirius Minerals plans to invest billions of pounds in the project, which will produce an initial 10million tonnes each year of polyhalite – a highly-effective fertiliser.

The development will create jobs in construction, mining and the supply chain.