Jobs to be created as new store opens in Hartlepool shopping centre

Eleven new jobs are set to be created when a new store opens in Hartlepool next month.

European retailer Deichmann shoes is set to open its doors in Hartlepool in the middle of next month after an £186,000 refurbishment of the unit in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in completed.

The store opening will create 11 permanent jobs, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Store chiefs say the 350 sq m shop in at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is currently undergoing an extensive £186,000 refurbishment, in order to reflect the brand identity of Deichmann’s 3,700 strong global portfolio.

Bosses say that like its counterparts, the Hartlepool store will benefit from a simple, customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.

Rachael Hoare, store manager of Deichmann Hartlepool, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our doors in Hartlepool and are thrilled to have been able to help create new local jobs.

“We are also looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Hartlepool.”

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann will be celebrating the opening on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17, with great in store offers throughout the day with a range of offers.

They include free shoes for the first 25 customers up to a price of £25.

People will also have the opportunity to giving shoppers the chance to win free shoes and discounts.

It comes after family-owned travel business agency Dawson & Sanderson and popular mobile phone provider 02 have both signed long-term leases with Middleton Grange shopping centre.

The centre’s branch of Dawson & Sanderson will be operating at Middleton Grange for a further five years.

Phone company O2 has signed up for a further eight years.