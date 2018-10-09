'Just what we need, more fast food!' - this is how many of you want to see Burger King return to Hartlepool

The news that Burger King could be on its way back to Hartlepool has set tongues wagging across the town.

The Hartlepool branch of the fast food outlet closed in 2015 before its building was taken over by Frankie and Benny's. Now, planning permission has been lodged to build a new Burger King restaurant at Teesbay Retail Park, which would be open from 5am until midnight daily. A whopping number of you would love to see restaurant return. Seventy per cent of those who voted in a Hartlepool Mail online poll said they would like to see Burger King back in Hartlepool.

Despite the numbers being heavily in favour of Burger King's return, many have questioned whether or not Hartlepool needs another fast food restaurant or takeaway in the comments on our Facebook page. There were calls last week for Peri-Peri chicken restaurant Nando's to open in Hartlepool, along with a Toby Carvery as a close second.

Some also made the case for new shops and leisure facilities to come to Hartlepool instead.

It was announced last week that the town's former Frankie and Benny's restaurant, which replaced Burger King on the Anchor Retail Park, is on the market.

You had plenty to say about Burger King's plans.

In response, more than 2,800 of you voted for Nando's to open up instead.

Here's how you reacted to the Burger King news on social media:

Rebeckah Dee: "What's the point in bringing back Burger King when it failed and closed as a business in 2015.

"Clearly it's not as popular or in high demand compared to McDonald's etc. Nando's would be a million times better."

Danny Black: "Nobody is being held at gun point and being made to eat fast food. It’s never the fault of the person who’s obese these days.

"It’s like the 'it’s too expensive to eat healthy'. That’s got to be the world's biggest myth."

Julie Peek: "Too many takeaways already."

Karen Foster: "Some decent clothes shops would be nice."

Dawny Haswell:"Would be very wrong, that burger bar up there has been there as long as I can remember, will possibly put him out of business."

Philly Noble: "I think Burger King should come back to the town because it would be nice to see it back."

Louise Calvert: "Give us a sushi bar instead!"

Emma Cawley: "How strange I was just saying this we need something healthy we have enough fast food."

Wendy Allen Was Smith: "It's not the choice of what people want to see there, it's what business will come to the town."

Matthew Anderson: " A nice food outlet is needed down there just a shame people won't pay the price of Frankie and Benny's."