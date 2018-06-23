Metal created by Hartlepool firm to go on display in Great Exhibition of the North

Specialist materials created by a Hartlepool firm will take their place on an international stage throughout this summer.

Two expanded metal mesh triangles designed and manufactured by The Expanded Metal Company have been used in the creation of the 7.3m diameter Pacific Dome as part of the Idea Of North exhibition at Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead.

The Pacific Dome features two orange coloured expanded metal mesh triangles manufactured by The Expanded Metal Company.

Featured in the Great Exhibition of the North programme, Idea of North presents a series of projects from the likes of pavilions, architectural constructions and guest-curated displays which celebrate the spirit of northern identity through architecture, photography, music and design.

The Great Exhibition of the North is set to be the UK’s biggest event of 2018.

Taking place in Newcastle and Gateshead, it is a free summer-long event which will include a programme of exhibits, live performances, displays of innovation and new artworks to celebrate the North’s pioneering spirit.

The dome was developed by London-based design and materials agency MaterialDriven, who were asked by Baltic and Ryder Architecture to design and curate the piece.

It was designed to capture some of the work and products of designers, material makers and key manufacturers who have ties to Northern England and to reflect the diversity, heritage and emerging innovation in the region.

The Expanded Metal Company supplied two orange coloured mild steel raised mesh pieces for use in the construction of the dome, which features five layers - bottom to top - of one-off materials such as colourful plastics and paper.

The dome will be on display until September 30 and it is expected that Idea of North will see a footfall of 80,000 visitors this summer.

Philip Astley, managing director of The Expanded Metal Company, said: “We’re delighted to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the Idea Of North exhibition and to help celebrate the pioneering spirit of the region.

“Our expanded metal mesh has been used across the globe in some landmark buildings and major projects – but it’s particularly pleasing to see our products on show in such a prestigious exhibition in North East England, which has been home to our company since the 1890s.

“Expanded metal has long been admired by architects and designers for its compelling aesthetics and it is great to see that the metal mesh we produce is considered to be one of the outstanding and extraordinary materials from across the North.”

The Expanded Metal Company has a rich industrial heritage dating back to 1889 and was founded by John French Golding, the inventor and patentee of expanded metal.

It operates from a 25,000 sqm site in Hartlepool.

The Great Exhibition of the North runs until September 9.

For more information visit https://getnorth2018.com