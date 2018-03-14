More time to bid for business glory in Hartlepool

Hartlepool firms have been given more time to put themselves in the running for honours.

The deadline for entries in this year’s Hartlepool Business Awards has been extended to March 26.

We have had a steady flow of applications to date and I urge all potential entrants to get their application in before 5pm on Monday, March 26 Andrew Steel

Awards co-ordinator Andrew Steel said a technical issue with the website had “caused a problem for some applications.

“The problem has now been fixed and so as not to inconvenience anyone who has had an issue with applying I have extended the deadline by 10 days,” said Mr Steel.

He added: “We have had a steady flow of applications to date and I urge all potential entrants to get their application in before 5pm on Monday, March 26.

“Ticket sales are going very well and you can apply for a table through the web site or by contacting Lyndsay Jordan on Lyndsay.Jordan@hartlepoolfe.ac.uk.”

Categories in the Hartlepool Mail-backed competition are Community; Most Promising New Business; Creative Industries; and Best Small Business.

Other categories in the competition include Investment in Training; Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality; Young Entrepreneur; Service Sector; Business Leader of the Year; Overall Business of the Year.

Prize money of up to £1,000 is available for the category winners.

Last year, flourishing Hartlepool firm Utility Alliance - which works in the business to business sector, saving firms money on their annual energy bills – won the Overall Business of the Year title and also picked up the trophies for the Most Promising New Business and Service Sector.

Other winners were BloomInArt North East CIC in both the Community and Creative Industries categories.

To apply for this year’s competition, submit entries to www.hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/application and follow the instructions.

Tickets for the grand finale – which will be held at the Borough Hall in Hartlepool on Thursday, May 17 – are selling well, but some are still available.

They are £45 each, which includes a three-course meal and coffee, and available by contacting Lyndsay Jordan on (01429) 283802, or Lyndsay.Jordan@Hartlepoolfe.ac.uk.