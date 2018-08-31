New £16m wind turbines scheme could create 100 jobs at Hartlepool site

New wind turbines are set to be created at Able UK’s Hartlepool site in a move which could see 100 jobs created.

Triton Knoll has placed orders with turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas to provide the offshore project with 90 of its machines.

MHI Vestas will establish a full-scale turbine pre-assembly operation at Able UK’s Seaton Port.

It is anticipated that, in total, the port activity could create around 100 new and predominately local jobs and unlock over £16million of investment in new infrastructure and equipment.

Able UK’s executive chairman Peter Stephenson, said: “We have enjoyed a long and constructive relationship with Triton Knoll culminating in today’s announcement – it’s a massive vote of confidence in the UK, ourselves and the Teesside supply chain.

“Our sustained investment means we can provide a bespoke and tailor-made solution for Triton Knoll.”

Julian Garnsey, project director at Triton Knoll, said: “This is a great moment for Triton Knoll and the UK offshore wind industry as we formally secure the means to deliver around £2billion of new UK energy infrastructure.

“Triton Knoll expects to deliver at least 50% of our investment with UK firms over the project’s lifecycle and at the height of construction we expect to see over 3,000 people working on the project.

“The subsequent investment in Able UK’s Seaton port facility represents a great opportunity to enhance offshore wind port facilities within the Northern Powerhouse region.”

MHI Vestas CEO Philippe Kavafyan said: “With financial close now reached for Triton Knoll, the UK has again affirmed its position as the global leader in offshore wind.

“This means highly-skilled jobs in the local offshore wind sector.

“In providing 90 of our flagship V164-9.5 MW turbines, MHI Vestas is proud to partner with Triton Knoll to leverage our UK industrial footprint, notably our production of blades already being successfully exported, and work with Able UK to develop the Seaton facility into a full-scale, pre-assembly site for this project.”

Ben Houchen, Mayor of Tees Valley, added: “This announcement underlines the increasingly important role the Tees Valley is playing in the development of the UK’s offshore wind capabilities.

“Able is already experienced in supporting foundations and installation and will now be able to showcase Able Seaton Port facility (ASP) and the wider area as a world class location for the installation of wind turbines.

“The number of companies that are based in our region that have a strategic role in delivering offshore wind projects means we are on the brink of becoming a centre of excellence for the industry.

“We look forward to this positive trend continuing and anticipate we will be well placed to provide similar support to the massive wind farms making up the Dogger Bank zone, as well as looking to further opportunities beyond.”