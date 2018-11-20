New Greggs outlet set to be unveiled on Friday

A new Greggs is set to be unveiled on Friday.

Food-on-the-go-retailer Greggs has confirmed it will open a new shop on Friday, November 23.

The new shop in Station Road, Billingham, will offer customers a contemporary food-on-the go experience, with seating available for customers who wish eat inside the shop.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Billingham, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Shop opening times are 6am–6.30pm Monday–Saturday and 8am–4pm on Sunday.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and freshly baked savouries.

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring traditional classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee.

The Balanced Choice range includes a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit - all for fewer than 400 calories.