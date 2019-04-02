New Hartlepool market hailed a success after launch

A new monthly market that aims to offer something new to Hartlepool’s shopping landscape has been hailed a success after its launch.

The new Maritime Market brought food, crafts and gifts to town for its first event outside the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Saturday.

Launch of Hartlepool Maritime Market took place at the national Museum of the Royal Navy, Hartlepool, on Saturday, with Coun. Dave Hunter cutting the ribbon helped by organiser Fiona Harnett and Freja Harnett

It followed months of planning by organisers including Events2GoGo, which manages and promotes markets and festivals across the region, and Councillor Dave Hunter.

As well as stalls selling all kinds of artisan foods and street food, there were children’s rides and entertainment from talented local singer Erin Gallagher-Smith.

Coun Hunter said: “The response from people on social media and on the day was absolutely brilliant.

“It couldn’t have got off to a better start. Some stalls sold out of food by half past eleven.

Local singer Erin Gallagher-Smith provided the entertainment

“Fiona from Events2GoGo was getting phone calls from other traders asking if they could book for next month.

“Next month is going to be even better with more stalls, live music and possibly a drinks stall.”

The market had been planned to be held in Church Square, but has had to relocate to the museum for the foreseeable future, due to scaffolding at Christchurch.

It will be held on the last Saturday of each month at the naval museum, Marina Way, between 10am and 3pm.