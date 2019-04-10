New Hartlepool tea dance hailed a toe-tapping hit

Shoppers in Hartlepool got to shake a foot when professional dancers visited the town’s flagship shopping centre.

Middleton Grange held a 1940s-inspired tea dance and it proved to be a toe-tapping success with customers.

Jennifer Clapton gets into the swing of things with the help from one of the professional tea dancers at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

People of all ages turned up in their droves to have go and with the professional tea dancers who were on hand to offer their dancing tips and help shoppers to get into the swing of things.

Customers took a break from their shopping to participate in rhythmic rumbas, the jumping jive and traditional tap all set to an array of 1940s music.

Mark Rycraft, manager of Middleton Grange shopping centre, said: “We’re thrilled that our tea dance was such a success.

“We had really positive feedback, especially from our more senior shoppers.

Youngsters also proved to be big fans of the Middleton Grange tea dance, with some getting a helping hand from the professionals.

“It gave all participants the opportunity to learn some wonderful timeless dance steps, some of which have now been made popular by the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

“We’re delighted that we are able to deliver an event that is not only great fun but also a fantastic way to bring people with a shared passion together and improve fitness levels.”

The fun event was the first tea dance hosted by the centre to offer something a bit different.

It provided the perfect chance for members of the public keen to learn the basics or simply improve to get guidance and advice from the professionals.

Participants also received a voucher for a free, thirst-quenching cup of tea and a slice of mouth-watering cake at the Galleries Café to boost the energy levels.

Shirlee Southeran, from Burbank Community Centre, was going with her mum and some of her friends.

She said: “The tea dance event is a really good idea especially because as it is targeted at the older generation who tend to have limited options in regards to local events that are put on in the area.

“I do hope to see more things like this take place both at the centre and across the town.”