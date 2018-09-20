New housing development hailed as a huge boost for Hartlepool

A new housing development in Hartlepool has been hailed as a massive boost for the town.

Willow Fields, located just off Raby Road, is a high-quality development of houses and bungalows for shared ownership and rent that is being delivered by Thirteen in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.

The new homes are being built on the cleared site of a large number of old, outdated properties.

The project saw the demolition of the landmark 'Can House' in Raby Road earlier this month.

Speaking inside one of the new shared ownership bungalows, Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Leader of the Council, said: “The quality of these new properties is absolutely first-class and they are a big boost to the efforts of the council and Thirteen, working with a range of partners, to replace areas of old, outdated housing with a range of new modern, spacious and energy-efficient properties fit for the 21st Century.

“Progress on this development reflects the excellent working relationship that the council enjoys with Thirteen and long may it continue.

“I would also like to congratulate ESH Construction which is building the properties, on the quality of the development.”

The first phase of the Willow Fields development, comprising 33 two and three-bedroom homes, was completed in 2016. The second phase comprises 64 properties. Of these 36 are bungalows, 15 of which are available for shared ownership. Some 24 phase 2 homes have so far been completed, with clearance of the site on-going ahead of work starting on the remaining properties.

The homes have a range of features including a dining kitchen, lounge, ground-floor toilet and a family bathroom on the first-floor. They have A-rated boilers and plenty of storage space. They also come with off-street parking and turfed gardens. The shared ownership properties all have a built-in oven, hob and extractor fan.

Councillor Akers-Belcher added: “Willow Fields complements other successful housing regeneration schemes that have been carried out close to the town centre and together they are really helping to make a difference to the lives of many town residents.”

Sharon Thomas, Thirteen’s Director of New Homes Delivery, said: “We are proud to have delivered this exciting development alongside our partners.

"Willow Fields is a high quality, modern development that will appeal to people who are looking to buy as part of a shared ownership scheme as well as those wanting to rent. There has already been considerable interest in the development and I am certain that it will become a popular neighbourhood within Hartlepool.

"These much needed homes are part of Thirteen’s commitment to build 2,000 new affordable homes across the Tees valley over the next few years.”