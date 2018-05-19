New jobs could be created through Hartlepool firm’s £1million investment

A manufacturing firm is to benefit from £1million in investment over the course of this year.

Metal mesh pioneer The Expanded Metal Company says the investment programme will include the upgrading of buildings on the company’s 25,000sqm site in the town, refurbishing specialist manufacturing equipment, acquiring new machinery and replacing existing lighting with LED lighting systems.

New jobs are expected to be created through the investment, although no exact figure has been confirmed.

The company supplies metal mesh products for sectors including construction, filtration, engineering, transport, utilities, automotive, aerospace and architecture.

The business – which this week won the Manufacturer Of The Year award in the Mail-backed Hartlepool Business Awards – has an industrial heritage dating back to 1889 and was founded by John French Golding, the inventor and patentee of expanded metal.

The firm was acquired by US-based private investment firm Empire Investment Holdings from Gibraltar Industries Inc. in 2016.

Philip Astley, managing director at The Expanded Metal Company said: “With this investment, Empire Holdings has again demonstrated its commitment to The Expanded Metal Company, Hartlepool and North East manufacturing.

“In the last two years the company has made great strides forward in terms of penetrating new markets, providing additional services to current customers and developing our product range, using the vast specialist expertise of our highly committed workforce here in Hartlepool.

“This investment programme will help to cement our position as a world-leading expanded metal mesh manufacturer, make our operations more energy efficient and further strengthen our manufacturing capabilities.

“We also feel that it’s highly important to constantly improve the working environment for our staff and the new investment will support us in doing this.”