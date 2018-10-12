New 'Sports Direct' shop in Sunderland mocks Newcastle United fans

A cheeky, new mock 'Sports Direct' store has been spotted in Sunderland - purely to ridicule Newcastle United fans.

The shop sign - based on the logo of Magpies' owner Mike Ashley's sportswear empire - ridicules angry Toon supporters over their recent protests against their club's owner.

The mock 'Sports Direct' shop in Sunderland's Hylton Road

The sign, above a shop in Hylton Road, says'Pop Up Shout Shop For Sad Newcastle United Fans To Yell And Scream At' in a direct reference to those NUFC fans who have recently taken to protesting outside of the Sports Direct store in Newcastle about Ashley's running of ths club.

The sign also hails Sunderland's record-breaking six consecutive Wear-Tyne derby wins and refers to 'horse punchers' after a well-documented incident where one Toon fan was jailed for punching a police horse on duty after the Black Cats won at St James' Park in 2013.

It's not the first time Sunderland fans have taunted their Toon rivals over their football misfortunes. In 2016 they mocked Newcastle's relegation from the Premier League by having a 30-ft banner saying ‘AUF WIEDERSEHEN PREM’ flown over St James' Park.



It is not known who is responsible for putting up the shop sign. The premises it is displayed above were closed this morning when the Echo visited.