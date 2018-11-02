North East company Manheim Auctions celebrates 25 years of service

For the past 25 years Manheim Auctions has been selling cars in the region.

Celebrating the milestone at its site in Pattinson Road, Washington, Manheim’s operation is a real success story, with the business going from strength-to-strength and now employing around 60 people.

A Manheim auction in progress.

Anthony Baker, who was headhunted by Manheim, joined the Washington team as operations manager and has recently been appointed as general manager to support the business going forward to a new era.

He said: "I was tremendously proud to take the helm at Washington. There is a fantastic team in place that we have created over the years and everyone has played their role in growing the business and delivering excellent service to our customers.

“My aim now is to continue developing the team members, working closely with them to develop their skills and help inspire their careers.

He added: “Our success is down to the team’s performance and enabling everyone to realise their potential is a deep-rooted company philosophy. Many of the management team have learnt their trade by coming through the ranks, and this means that they know the business inside out.”

A Manheim car auction in action.

Manheim Washington, part of Cox Automotive UK, sells a wide range of cars and light commercial vehicles, working with local, regional and national vendors as well as fleet companies.

The local branch prides itself on delivering excellent customer service, with an ethos of going above and beyond running deep in its veins.

This customer-centric approach has helped volumes triple and has also supported an increase in profitability over the last five years.

This year, Anthony expects the company to shift 25,000 vehicles through the auction lanes at Washington. Manheim takes care of the whole process from collections to appraisals, imagery and valeting.

People assessing cars at Manheim.

A huge variety of vehicles pass through the company’s base at Washington, fully-inspected by the Manheim team, so they can offer buyers a huge choice and peace of mind.

Each week, the business runs three car auctions on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am. There is also a specialist light commercial vehicle sale each Wednesday at 1pm,followed by a sub-£2,000 sale at 2pm.

If you’re new to the live auction experience, you’ll see they are a hive of activity with hundreds of traders and buyers, business and private, in attendance looking to find a new vehicle, and getting caught up in the buzz.

Contact Details

Pattinson Road

Washington

Tyne and Wear

NE38 8LB

0333 136 1017

Manheim Auctions