Planning application to build executive homes on site of former greyhound stadium

Bulldozers could move in on a former greyhound stadium to make way for dozens of new executive homes.

Next week, councillors will be asked to approve plans for 47 homes at the former Easington Greyhound Stadium site, off Sunderland Road.

The plans, by homes firm Charles Church, will mainly include detached four and five-bedroom homes with off-street parking and garages.

The homes firm states the stadium ceased to be operational in recent years due to a “significant fall in the popularity of the sport rendering the facility no longer economically viable.”

An applicant statement adds: “The very specific use of the site has meant that it does not lend itself to conversion or alternative uses.

“Consequently the site has remained a derelict eyesore since its closure with no reasonable prospect for regeneration without significant investment in its reclamation and redevelopment.”

However, Easington Village Parish Council have lodged objections to the plans, claiming the village will “not be able to cope with the additional infrastructure required”.

A comment on Durham County Council’s planning portal from parish council clerk, Gaynor Crute, adds the plans clash with several planning policies.

It reads: “The parish council also feel the continued new housing developments are having a negative impact on the life of its residents.

“The infrastructure within this ancient village is not able to cope with the amount of new houses.”

Despite concerns, planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval, noting the site’s distance to residential areas and local services.

They add the plans are “considered to be good quality and in a sustainable location with a suitable access and layout.”

The final decision rests with the county council’s Central and East area Planning Committee on Tuesday, April 9.

If approved, the developer could also pay funds to the council as part of a section 106 agreement.

This includes £35,560.67 towards the Durham Coastal Management Plan and £74,412 for play facilities in the Easington area.

Around 10%, or five, affordable homes are expected to be provided on the site.

The meeting starts at 1pm at Durham County Hall and for more information, visit: democracy.durham.gov.uk

Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service.