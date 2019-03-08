Plans for new 6-bed HMO in Hartlepool get the go-ahead

Plans for a new six-bedroomed house of multiple occupation in Hartlepool have been given the green light.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department at the end of last year to convert a property in Lowthian Road into an six bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Council planning officers have now given the proposals the go-ahead for the site which has been used as a family home and a shop.

A report from senior planning officer Leigh Dalby stated the proposals will not cause any disruption in the surrounding area.

It said: “The proposal will introduce a higher intensification residential use than a single dwelling.

“However, this is still ultimately a residential use and as such it is not considered that the proposed use will have a detrimental impact on the adjoining neighbours in terms of noise transference.

“The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in terms of planning policy and all other material planning considerations.”

The plans from Taj Ubhi, from Flat Cap Developments Ltd, stated the property has recently been fully refurbished including plastering and a new kitchen, but the basic layout and features of the house remain the same.

The property will consist of six bedrooms across three floors, three with en-suites, and shared living accommodation including a kitchen, bathroom and TV room.

Consultations were held with Cleveland Fire Brigade and council traffic and public protection teams, with no objections received from them.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service