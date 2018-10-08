Plans for new fast food drive through in Hartlepool

Fast food franchise Burger King could be set to return to Hartlepool if plans for a new outlet in town get the green light.

Owners of the Teesbay Retail Park, off Brenda Road, have applied to town planning chiefs for permission to build a drive-through restaurant on the site.

The Burger King at Anchor Retail Park closed in 2015.

Chase Property Developments Limited submitted a planning application to Hartlepool Borough Council last week.

A design and access statement prepared on behalf of the applicants said: “The client has identified the need for the development of a drive-through Burger King within the retail park in close proximity to the entrance roundabout.”

Its proposed opening hours are 5am to midnight, seven days a week.

The application is the latest development on the retail park in recent years.

A new Lidl supermarket is almost finished.

And a new drive-through Starbucks is also being built near to the proposed Burger King location as well as three retail ‘pods’.

The design statement adds: “There are several buildings that have been previously approved by the Local Authority as part of the future expansion on the site.

“External seating area space has been provided. Landscaped areas will provide separation from the external seating area and the adjacent carpark.

“An area for the servicing vehicles has been allocated and vehicle tracking has been carried to prove that both a forward and a reverse manoeuvre is possible.

“The drive through lane is clockwise direction of traffic and is accessed via a secondary road within the retail park in order to mitigate the traffic flow on the main entrance road.

“In order to ensure that the pedestrian provisions are fully accessible by everyone, drop kerbs and tactile paving will be placed at every major pedestrian access point onto the pavement.”

Other businesses on the retail park include B&M, The Range, Halfords, Aldi, Iceland and Carpet Right.

If permission is granted, it would mark a return of the franchise to Hartlepool since a restaurant at the Anchor Retail Park closed in 2015.

That site was later redeveloped into a Frankie & Benny’s which recently announced it is to close.

People can give their views on the new proposal at www.hartlepool.gov.uk in the planning section by searching for the application reference number H/2018/0354.