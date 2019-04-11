Plans for new ‘high quality residential’ 15 home development in Hartlepool

Plans have been submitted for a new housing development featuring 15 ‘high quality residential homes’ in a village on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

The reserved matters application from Kane Architectural Ltd states the homes would be built on land to the rear of Milbank Close in Hart Village.

Hartlepool Borough Council will make a decision in the coming months on the plans which lay out details of the proposed housing estate.

Outline approval has already been granted for the development from council planning bosses in 2015, with the new application detailing more information on what the homes would be like.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states the plans aim to provide high quality homes in keeping with the area.

It said: “It is considered that the introduction of a high quality residential units within the setting proposed will provide a very appropriate compliment to the existing area and its surroundings.

“The proposed development has been designed to accommodate high quality residential units.

“The use of the site for residential use would enhance and contribute to the existing domestic residential area by providing high quality accommodation close to a central location.

“The owners have thought imaginatively about the layout, which has made for a more efficient use of the land without compromising the quality of the living environment.”

The site is located off an existing adoptable highway (former Hart to Hartlepool link road), but now only serves to access The Fens, which sits to the east of the development site.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to this new residential development would be gained via the creation of a new access point adjoining the adopted highway.

The development will also include designated car parking spaces for the homes.

Consultation notices have been sent out to residents and to date no comments or objections have been received to the plans from residents.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0047.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service